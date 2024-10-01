Over the past week, customs agents intercepted several smuggling attempts involving prescription drugs, luxury items such as iPhones and Rolex watches, foreign currency, cosmetics, and other contraband, according to a press release from the Customs Administration.

During an inspection of a bus with Turkish license plates, customs officers discovered 20,184 prescription pills including XARELTO, JARDIANCE, NEXIUM, LAROXYL, DAROB, BEKONIS, PLAGUENIL, and GLAVUS MET; 2,880 capsules; 159 injections; 35 tubes of medicinal creams; 12 tubes of VOLTAREN and FENISTIL gel; 37 bottles of sprays; 36 ampoules; 28 bottles of syrups; and 14 bottles of lotion. The bus, traveling from Istanbul to Prizren, was stopped at the Deve Bair border. The tour guide, a Kosovo citizen who claimed ownership of the medications, faces charges.

At Skopje International Airport, a Macedonian citizen arriving from Istanbul was found with five undeclared iPhone 16s, despite initially stating he was only carrying sweets for his children. Another Macedonian citizen, preparing to fly to Milan, was caught trying to smuggle four Rolex watches in her backpack.

Customs agents at the Tabanovce border intercepted three Macedonian citizens attempting to leave the country with more than the allowed EUR 2,000 per person, seizing a total of EUR 16,250. One individual had EUR 8,300, another EUR 7,850, and the third had EUR 6,100.

Additionally, mobile customs teams at Tabanovce stopped a truck attempting to smuggle 11 boxes of cosmetics, including creams and lipsticks. At Deve Bair, 16 unsigned artworks were seized from a vehicle attempting to enter the country without declaring the items.

Other contraband seized during the week included fishing equipment, clothing, and backpacks, according to the release.