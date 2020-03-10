Due to the shutting down of the educational process to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the parents who will not go to work should provide appropriate confirmation about their children from the kindergarten or school that are attending. The confirmation should only be given to one of the parents and submitted to the employer by the next salary calculation deadline. This is how they will regulate their absence from work, Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski said on a TV 24 show tonight, explaining how the absence of parents with children aged up to 10 who are released from work from the next two weeks will be regulated.
