Additional Deputy Minister Gordana Dimitrieska-Kocoska responded to the scandalous letter to the employees at the Ministry of Finance by Minister Nina Angelovska, forbidding them to communicate with the Additional Deputy Minister.

The forbidding of communication only confirms the fear of revealing the truth. In addition, it shows the real face and attitude towards employees that the Government has been practicing for three years. One thing is clear, this is how they treat the employees of the Ministry, and how SDSM treats all citizens of the Republic of Macedonia, Additional Deputy Minister of Finance, Gordana Dimitrieska Kocoska wrote on Facebook.



The letter was sent early in the morning after Dimitrieska-Kocoska took office, who was voted in Parliament as a member of the interim government, in line with the Przino Agreement.

Moreover, Dimitrieska-Kocoska encourages employees to be free to communicate with her.