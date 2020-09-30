Turnover in retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco in August 2020 decreased by 9.6% in comparison with August 2019, or by 7.2% in nominal terms, State Statistical Office data show.

According to the State Statistical Office, a decrease is also observed in retail sale of non-food products, except fuel (by 14.8% in nominal terms and 14.8% in real terms), retail trade, except automotive fuel (by 11.1% in nominal terms and 12.2% in real terms), and retail trade of automotive fuel (by 37.9% in nominal terms and 29.7% in real terms).