Macedonia is entering a significant investment phase focused on the construction and modernization of its road and railway networks, aiming to strengthen regional connectivity and accelerate European Union integration, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Aleksandar Nikoloski during meetings with Western Balkans and EU transport ministers on Friday.

Nikoloski emphasized the critical role of EU support in these projects, which he believes will drive economic growth and improve communication for countries in the region, according to a press release from the Transport Ministry.

During separate discussions with Hungary’s Minister of Construction and Investment, János Lázár, Albania’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure, Belinda Balluku, and the Executive Director of the Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies (CER), Alberto Mazzola, Nikoloski highlighted Macedonia’s increased investment in European transport Corridors 8 and 10. These projects aim to improve East-West connectivity and establish faster links from Greece in the south to Central Europe in the north. He reiterated the government’s dedication to completing the western part of Corridor 8 by year’s end.

On the railway front, the construction of a two-track high-speed railway along Corridor 10 remains a top priority, promising economic benefits for the entire region. Nikoloski also underscored Macedonia’s continued focus on a high-quality rail connection with Bulgaria as part of Corridor 8.

“These infrastructure projects, including high-speed railways and improved road connections with Albania and Bulgaria, will bring significant advantages to the region, enabling efficient transport of goods and passengers. We need to work together with strong development plans and seek robust support from our European partners,” Nikoloski said.

He also mentioned the modernization of several border crossings to facilitate trade and transport across the Western Balkans.

The meetings provided an excellent platform for Macedonia to present its infrastructure plans and underscore its commitment to achieving EU accession, Nikoloski concluded.

Photp by MIA