The annual 2020 report of the state run MEPSO energy company shows that its revenue dropped to 55 million EUR, leaving the energy transportation company with a net loss of 5.8 million EUR.

The reason for the drop in revenue are the new rules for cross-border trading in energy with Greece, Serbia and Bulgaria, and the revenue in this sector almost halved – from 27.8 to just 15 million EUR.

Still MEPSO, which is notorious for hiring relatives of political officials, managed to increase salaries and pay out 1.165 million EUR to its employees more than in 2019. The average gross salary to the 657 employees in the company was about a 1,000 EUR, far above the national average. They saw a cumulative salary increase of 17 percent.