Even though the E-Go company failed to begin construction of the electric cars plant in Tetovo that was announced, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski insisted that the investment will go ahead. He told the press that the company hasn’t drawn any of the millions in state subsidies that are pledged so far.

The company signed a contract to build the factory in the Tetovo free economic zone. It has some demands regarding the lot of land, and we are making changes to the spatial plans. The aid will be provided on a gradient, and it is linked to implementation of the project, Kovacevski said.

The investment is seen as another pet project of the DUI party, which is growing in influence and in appetites in the Government.