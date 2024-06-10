The Energy Regulatory Commission made a decision on the new prices of petroleum products that will be valid from midnight.

According to the decision, gasoline prices remain unchanged. Diesel and Extra light household oil (EL-1) are cheaper by a denarius and a half. The price of fuel oil decreases by 0.734 den/kg.

From June 11, 2024, from 00:01, the maximum prices of petroleum products will be:

Motor gasoline EUROSUPER BS – 95 80.00 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS motor gasoline – 98 82.00 (denars/liter)

Diesel fuel EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) 71.50 (denars/liter)

Fuel oil Extra light 1 (EL-1) 70.50 (denars/liter)

Fuel M-1 NS 42,475 (denars/kilogram)