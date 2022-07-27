As of midnight, the retail price of Eurodiesel (D-E V) will drop by MKD 2 and stand at MKD 94 per liter, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said Wednesday.
It is once again confirmed that ERC works according to a publicly published methodology, and until 2019 the methodology was a secret document and could not be published. Those who put us on the billboard should now publicly apologize and say that they lied – said ERC president Marko Bislimovski, answering journalist’s questions after the working meeting with the representatives of the Macedonian Energy Association (MEA) in the Chamber of Commerce.
