Diesel price goes up by 1 denar Macedonia, Economy 04.05.2021 / 14:11 Diesel price goes up by 1 denar per liter, the Energy Regulatory Commission decided. A liter of Eurodiesel fuel will be priced at 59 denars. Other fuel prices will be kept at the same level. dieselfuel Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia Economy 19.04.2021 Prices of most frequently used fuels will go up half a denar Economy 29.03.2021 Growing trend finally stops: All fuel prices drop Macedonia Economy 08.03.2021 Gas prices go up by half a denar Macedonia News Janevska: Carovska says that it’s easier to make corrections in digital textbooks – what corrections is she talking about – geography, Macedonian language and history? Government accepts requests of media and media workers for establishing fund for projects of public interest Mickoski meets Edtstadler, Minister for the EU and the Constitution at the Austrian Chancellery 31 Covid-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, including several young people Bulgaria’s Ambassador pays respects at Goce Delcev’s tomb, Macedonian top leaders only mentioned him on Facebook and Twitter Dimitrov warns the EU that he will become more outspoken in demanding a date for accession talks EU is proving its dedication to the Balkans with the delivery of vaccines, Pisonero says Zaev’s main PR official accused of spreading fake news when he claims success in advancing freedom of expression .
Comments are closed for this post.