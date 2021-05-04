Macedonia

Janevska: Carovska says that it’s easier to make corrections in digital textbooks – what corrections is she talking about – geography, Macedonian language and history?

Mila Carovska says that digital textbooks, among other things, are needed for every year to be able to make cheap corrections in them? What corrections are there when they pass all the filters for a quality textbook? Will they correct content, once a year, in math, physics, chemistry? Hardly, writes...