Diesel price goes up, gasoline drops Economy 20.06.2022 / 13:27 The retail price of diesel will go up by MKD 0.5 per liter as of midnight, and that of gasoline will drop by MKD 1.5, the Energy Regulatory Commission said on Monday. New fuel prices today gasoline Economy News New fuel prices today "It is too much, Macedonia among the countries with the highest inflation in Europe in May 2022!" Diesel price reaches record 109.5 denars per liter Mickoski: The budget would have be filled if the government didn't steal, and not with a higher excise tax 30% of foreign investors would leave Macedonia due to corruption, crime, inefficient administration Inflation is not 10 but about 50 percent Nikoloski: There is no official from the current government who is not involved in trade in electricity or photovoltaics Bekteshi: Trade margins of basic food products restricted until September 30
