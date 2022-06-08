The price of diesel fuel as of midnight is up by MKD 2.5 per liter, while that of gasoline remains unchanged, said the Energy Regulatory Commission after it reached a decision to increase retail prices of oil derivatives on average by 1.09%.

The new diesel price will be 104.5 denars, which is a record. Gasoline prices remain unchanged, ie the price of Eurosuper 98 stands at 112 denars per liter, and that of Eurosuper 95 is 110 denars per liter. The price of crude oil remains unchanged – 55.5 denars, while the price of extra light household oil will increase by 3 denars and will stand at 102.5 denars per liter.