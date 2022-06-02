The price of diesel fuel as of midnight is up by MKD 2 per liter, while that of other fuels remains unchanged, said the Energy Regulatory Commission after it reached a decision to increase retail prices of oil derivatives on average by 0.41%.

The retail price of EUROSUPER BS-95 is 107 denars, while that of EUROSUPER BS-98 stands at 109 denars. The retail price of EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) is 97.5 denars, and that of Extra light household oil (EL-1) is 95, 5 denars per liter. The price of crude fuel oi remains unchanged and stands at MKD 54.64 per kilogram.