Diesel will become more expensive by three denars as of midnight, and the new price will stand 97.5 denars per liter.

The prices of BS-95 and BS-98 gasoline remain unchanged, so BS-95 will cost MKD 86.5, while BS-98 will cost MKD 89 per liter.

The retail price of oil for households will increase by 2.5 denars and will be sold for 94.5 denars per liter as of midnight.