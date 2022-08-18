Diesel and extra light fuel oil prices to rise by MKD 2 as of Thursday midnight, while the prices of gasoline and Mazut M-1 NS remain unchanged, the Energy and Water Services Regulatory Commission (ERC) decided Thursday.

As of Midnight, the new prices will be:

EUROSUPER BS-95 – 88.50 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS -98 – 91.00 (denars/liter)

EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) – 92.00 (denars/liter)

Extra light household oil (EL-1) 88.50 (denars/liter)

Mazut M-1 NS – 52,814 (denars/kilogram)