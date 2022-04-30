The announced changes with the introduction of different tariffs for households depending on the consumption of electricity will be introduced as of July 1, informed Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, explaining the measures to cushion the consequences of the energy crisis.

Calculations are being made for the introduction of a new methodology for determining the price of electricity for households and small consumers, which are on the regulated electricity market, which changes as of July 1, with the effects to be further determined, said Kovacevski.

However, the Prime Minister did not explain how many kilowatts will mean payment at a lower tariff, but that this methodology prevents the misuse of electricity.