VMRO-DPMNE official Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska warned that the plan to introduce private companies in the customs collection will lead to major new corruption scandals. The Zaev regime announced that it is investigating ways in which it can include private companies in the collection of customs for excise goods.

This amounts to privatization of the Customs Office – an institution that collects 400 million EUR a year for the budget. It comes only a year and a half after a new system for excise collection worth millions was put in place. Companies spent additional funds to align with the new system and now it is being replaced. It’s obviously being done to enrich the Zaev family and its businesses, Dimitrieska said, alleging that, given past experience, the private company that is to take the deal will certainly be linked to the Zaev business empire.