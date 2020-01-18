Interim Deputy Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska Kocoska denied the claim from Finance Minister Nina Angelovska, who claimed that the public budget is well serviced.

If the budget is really doing so well, why does the Minister keep adding new debt to provide liquidity? Or is it because she wants to have leeway now, and leave behind debt which will have to be repaid later, Dimitrieska said.

Dimitrieska is appointed by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party to the Finance Ministry precisely for the purpose of stopping the reckless behavior of the SDSM party appointed officials, who are trying to implement the budget in a way that will best support their electoral needs.