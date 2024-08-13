Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska-Kochoska stated on Sitel TV that the initial budget lacked legally required provisions, but the revised budget now includes them and addresses many overdue obligations. She assured that funds are available for salaries, pensions, and municipal needs.

Dimitrieska-Kochoska supports a linear increase in pensions and emphasized that the minimum wage should be adjusted based on accurate data. She reiterated that Corridors 8 and 10 cannot be developed simultaneously, with Corridor 10 being the priority due to its importance for the business sector.

Regarding “Bechtel and Enka,” she mentioned that 250 million euros are allocated for the next year. On the topic of wage increases, she stressed the need for realistic approaches and accurate determinations. For pensions, a linear increase is planned for September and March, with the lowest pensions receiving the most benefit.

She also noted that the country’s credit rating is no longer at risk, despite a debt of 181 million euros from previously unreported obligations. Lastly, she suggested introducing a law to reduce officials’ salaries, urging officials to return the money received from previous salary increases.