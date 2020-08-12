The collapse of Eurostandard Bank is another major failure of the current government and a serious blow to the banking and financial sector, VMRO-DPMNE said on Wednesday.

As the President of the Commission for material financial operations of VMRO-DPMNE, Gordana Dimitrieska Kocoska, pointed out, after the announcement of the closure of Eurostandard Bank, the question arises whether a new octopus and TAT part two are happening in Macedonia.