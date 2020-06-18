Deputy Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska Kocoska dismissed criticism from the ruling SDSM party that she is withholding 90 million EUR in loans that can be used for coronavirus relief.

SDSM and aligned news sites are running a campaign against Dimitrieska, trying to blame her for the worsening economic crisis. The Government negotiated a 90 million EUR loan from the World Bank, but according to the power sharing rules the contract needs to be approved by Dimitrieska, who is the opposition nominated deputy Finance Minister, and whose task is to make sure that funds are not abused in the pre-election period to buy votes for SDSM.

Dimtriska has long accused Finance Minister Nina Angeloska of restricting the flow of information and hiding crucial data from her, which makes her unable to make an informed decision. “I can’t sign something if I don’t know what it is”, Dimitrieska said.

But she insists that the State Electoral Commission (SEC) decided that the loan can go ahead even without her signature.