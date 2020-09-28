The economic decline projected to reach 5.5 percent over the year is proof enough that the economic measures are not effective, said VMRO-DPMNE official Gordana Dimitrieska Kocoska, during a TV24 interview. Dimitrieska discussed the fourth set of economic measures proposed by the Government.

Again it is a package that will only last for three months, with uncertainty as to what comes next. Under it, restaurants will receive between 3,000 and 10,000 EUR. It is what they earn from a single wedding, which are now banned. It provides tax cuts for companies that organize team building events. Who does team building during an epidemic?, Dimitrieska said.