Deputy Finance Minister Gordana Dimtirieska – Kocoska warned that budget revenue has dropped by 21 percent in the first quarter of the year and that the deficit is on trac tto be 43 percent greater than projected.

Some could argue that it is logical to have a revenue drop at a time like this. But is it logical to have the salaries and benefits increase rise by 10 million EUR compared to the same period last year? The Government spent 9,9 million EUR for part time employment and it sepnt 5,2 million last year. The public can judge on its own how the Government acts during a crisis, Dimitrieska said.

Public sector hiring, especially in an election year, is often used to reward activists of the ruling party.