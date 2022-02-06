The Bulgarian Guliver company is expected to launch direct flights between Skopje and Sofia in March, for the price of 50 EUR. This is one of the initiatives raised by the two Governments as they look for ways to defuse the bitter historic dispute.

The first exploratory flight is expected on February 11th, and Bulgarian officials will likely be on board. The Bulgarian company is expected to receive subsidies for the flight, that will be part of a three-way link from Sofia to either Tirana, Athens or Istanbul.