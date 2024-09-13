Since the adoption of the Decision on special conditions for the trade of certain goods, specifically school supplies, more than 150 inspections have been conducted, with ongoing investigations due to the extensive documentation and analysis required. The State Market Inspectorate (DPI) reported irregularities in three legal entities.

According to the DPI, one of the entities is a wholesaler, fined over 452,000 denars for violating the Decision and an additional 452,000 denars for failing to maintain proper commercial records.

Two retailers, a large and a small entity, were also fined. The large retailer received a fine exceeding 452,000 denars for non-compliance with the Decision, while the small retailer was fined over 105,000 denars for violating both the Decision and the Consumer Protection Law.

Supervision is being carried out across the entire territory of North Macedonia. Fines range from 800 to 10,000 euros, depending on the size of the legal entity, and are issued in accordance with the Trade Law.

The DPI urges traders to comply with the Decision and adjust prices promptly. Inspections will continue for the duration of the Decision, and reports can be submitted to the market inspectorate via phone at 191 or through the website www.dpi.gov.mk.