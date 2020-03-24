After forced vacation leaves for employees at major factories such as “Kromberg & Schubert” and “Dräxlmaier”, private sector workers are facing new problems.

Many people on social networks are alerting that they are facing various problems such as inadequate protection at the workplace, as well as problems with the already troubled public transport, which is now reduced.

Among the others who complained was a driver who was fired because he refused to drive to Bitola as he was in home quarantine and was not allowed to leave his apartment.