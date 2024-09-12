According to field reports, merchants are adhering to the “Less Costs, More for You” measure. Inspectors will continue monitoring to ensure full compliance across the country, stated the Minister of Economy and Labor, Besar Durmishi. Today, Minister Durmishi, along with Deputy Minister Marjan Risteski and inspectors from the State Market Inspectorate, visited the “Prosvetno Delo” and “Albi” bookstores in Skopje to verify the implementation of the measure.

Today, together with inspectors from the State Market Inspectorate, we came and visited two bookstores in Skopje to see how this measure is applied. As you can see, the prices of the school supplies that were included in our list have drastically reduced prices. The inspectors will continue with their supervision in the field, all in order to ensure full compliance with the measure not only here in the capital, but also throughout the country – said Minister Durmishi after visiting the bookstores.