EasyJet will enter the Macedonian market this coming winter season with the low cost carrier to introduce services between Geneva and Skopje. Flights will be inaugurated on November 1 and initially run twice per week, each Monday and Friday, before increasing to three weekly from December.

Based on OAG data, a total of 3.923 passengers travelled indirectly between the Macedonian capital and Geneva in the pre-pandemic 2019, while the figure stood at just over 600 last year, exyuaviation.com writes.