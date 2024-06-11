According to the specialised air traffic website exyuaviation.com, low-cost carrier easyJet plans to terminate service to the Macedonian capital after three years of continuous service between Geneva and Skopje starting with the commencement of the 2024–2025 winter season.

November 1 is the date of the airline’s last scheduled flight between the two cities. After then, ticket sales were stopped. The website claims that the airline is the only one operating between Geneva and Skopje.

This year, EasyJet scaled back its operations on the route. Flights were conducted twice a week over the remainder of the year and four times a week during the summer of 2023, while services were continued twice a week during this year’s summer peak. According to Ex-Yu Aviation, easyJet joined the Macedonian market in November 2021.