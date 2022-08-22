Currently there is no greater issue for the Macedonian economy than the electricity price. The Government must find balanced solutions which will ensure the survival of the business sector. If that doesn’t happen, many businesses will close and jobs will be lost. If people are left without salary, they will not be able to pay their bills, regardless of how subsidized they are by the Government, said the Economic Chamber on Monday.

According to the Chamber, an immediate reaction is needed because time is passing and the risks are increasing.

The Chamber expects its proposals to be reviewed by the Government this week, and to be accepted.