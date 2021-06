The Macedonian GDP dropped by 1.9 percent in the first quarter of 2021. This was supposed to be a year of economic recovery, but the Third Wave of the epidemic in March and April, coupled with the near total lack of vaccines until May, dashed expectations.

The only significant sectors that saw some growth were construction (1.7 percent) and agriculture (0.3 percent). Other economic areas were in decline, said the State Statistics Bureau.