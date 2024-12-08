In a brief period of time, the Government was able to consolidate the economy and achieved a 3 percent growth rate in the third quarter, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during his press conference today. According to Mickoski, the results have surpassed expectations, despite the complex global conditions, and the growth rate is among the highest in Europe.

Only five EU member states have had higher growth rates in the 3rd quarter, and in teh region, two EU member states, Bulgaria and Greece, have lower rates of growth. Over the year so far, the growth rate is at 2.6 percent, which is above expectations of the World Bank, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the growth was concentrated in trade, transportation, science and administrative and other service sectors. Mickoski added that optimism is also grounded on the historically high inflow of foreign investments that is on track to surpass a billion EUR in 2024, for the first time in Macedonian history.