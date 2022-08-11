Electric vehicles ‘e.GO’ will be manufactured in Macedonia, after the Government at a session on Thursday gave the green light to a multimillion investment by Next.e.GO Mobile SE, Aachen, Germany, creating 3-4,000 new jobs in TIDZ Tetovo.

This is the first time in the automotive industry that a complete car will be produced in our country, and of course, electric vehicles will be produced for the first time. The benefits of this investment are manifold – from the creation of new jobs, the export of products with high added value, the transfer of knowledge and technologies, the mapping of the country by foreign investors in this field, to contracts and additional work for local companies, the Government informed.