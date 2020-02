According to the data of the State Statistical Office, in December 2019, the total consumption by types of energy commodities was: 798,920 Wh of electricity, 32,380 mil. nm3 of natural gas, 593,973 tonnes of coal and 95,489 tonnes of petroleum products.

Gross national electricity production participated with 66.1% in gross national electricity consumption, while 97.3% of the total national consumption of coals were used for generation of electricity.