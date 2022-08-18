In just one year, according to some calculations of the people employed by EVN who are in the field every day, the value of the stolen electricity from the Skopje region alone is about 50 million euros. An EVN employee, who understandably wanted to remain anonymous, says that in Aracinovo municipality alone, electricity worth 6 million euros is stolen or unpaid in one year. The government, both local and central, has this data, but is silent, the MKD.mk portal reported.

EVN as a company has been trying to improve the system for efficient collection of electricity bills for years, since 2014 it has invested tens of millions of euros in strengthening the electricity distribution network only towards Aračinovo.

Според неофицијалните податоци на вработен во ЕВН, во февруари годинава загубите на електрична енергија само во Арачиново изнесуваат околу 80%. Трафостаницата број 6 со број 381145 поради кражба на струја бележи загуба од над 56%. Трафостаницата број 1 со број 380396 поради кражба на струја бележи загуба од над 65%. Трафостаниците 10, 3, 8 и 9 со соодветните броила бележат загуби од 70% поради кражба на струја, трафостаниците со броеви 5, 4, 2, 13 и 11 со соодветните броила бележат загуба од над 80% поради кражба на струја, трафостаницата број 12 со број 381392 е со рекордна загуба од 96% поради кражба на струја. Сите се на територијата на Општина Арачиново. Ова се делови од официјалните извештаи на ЕВН за оваа општина.

According to the unofficial data of an EVN employee, in February of this year, electricity losses in Aracinovo alone amounted to about 80%. Substation number 6 with number 381145 due to electricity theft recorded a loss of over 56%. The substation number 1 with the number 380396 due to electricity theft recorded a loss of over 65%. Substations 10, 3, 8 and 9 with the corresponding meters recorded losses of 70% due to electricity theft, substations with numbers 5, 4, 2, 13 and 11 with the corresponding meters recorded a loss of over 80% due to electricity theft, substation number 12 with number 381392 has a record loss of 96% due to electricity theft. All are in the territory of Aracinovo Municipality. These are parts of EVN’s official reports for this municipality.