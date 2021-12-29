BEG, the company operating most of Skopje’s central heating system, asked the RKE Regulatory Energy Commission to approve a price hike of extreme 300 percent. This is meant to correspond to the huge spike in the natural gas prices.

In its request, BEG told RKE that it has provided enough gas only until the end of the year, and a small quantity for the start of 2022, and after that it will be forced to purchase gas at the new, hugely inflated prices. RKE also has a request from the electricity producing and retail companies for double digit price hikes, after domestic electricity production collapsed this year.