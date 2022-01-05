The Regulatory Energy Commission (RKE) rejected the request from Skopje’s JSP publis transit company to freeze the price of methane used to power much of its bus fleet.

Methane prices are surging in Europe and the public company is facing serious financial difficulties. But RKE insists that the market is fully liberalized since 2015, and that they have no authority to order freeze on this price. It is only up to the Government to make this decision, as it already froze prices of many food staples, in face of the major spike in inflation.