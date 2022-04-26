In the last two weeks, the Cenometar.mk web service has noticed unprecedented price increases in many products in the supermarkets.
Given that this increase is systematic, we believe that this is not inflation, but a coordinated action to increase the price of many products, under the pretext of inflation or disrupted supply chains. Indicatively, many stores have the same increased prices for many products, even without a single penny difference, which indicates a monopoly association. Normally, such activities are neither known to the competent authorities, nor do they know what action to take. Therefore, the Cenometar.mk web service on behalf of the people, undertakes this duty to inform about these monopolistic actions that border with military profiteering, said the web service.
