In the last two weeks, the Cenometar.mk web service has noticed unprecedented price increases in many products in the supermarkets.

Given that this increase is systematic, we believe that this is not inflation, but a coordinated action to increase the price of many products, under the pretext of inflation or disrupted supply chains. Indicatively, many stores have the same increased prices for many products, even without a single penny difference, which indicates a monopoly association. Normally, such activities are neither known to the competent authorities, nor do they know what action to take. Therefore, the Cenometar.mk web service on behalf of the people, undertakes this duty to inform about these monopolistic actions that border with military profiteering, said the web service.

In the case of cooking oil, the most symptomatic is that – in the stores where it is around 2 EUR (KAM) it is not on the shelves, while in the stores where it is around 2.5 EUR (Kipper, Ramstore, Stokomak), it is available to buy, noted the price portal.

This synchronized increase of prices, of items that are not connected with supply chains, nor with inflationary pressures, can only be interpreted as a synchronized, tacit, monopolization of prices, on the backs of the citizens. Our financial authorities do not understand the concept through which the people are robbed, nor do they know how to prevent it, said Cenometar.mk.