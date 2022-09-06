The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, warns that a difficult winter awaits us in terms of energy. According to him, there may be electricity, but the question is at what price and how it will affect the citizens and the economy.
Mickoski released information according to which restrictions are planned for winter, with which entire cities will be disconnected from electricity.
EVN is already considering scenarios with city-by-city restrictions. One of those present at those meetings asked me for advice and I told him that restriction is not the way to go because that way the system will be burdened several hours before and after the restriction. It is necessary to stretch the curve and not to sharpen it, explained Mickoski.
