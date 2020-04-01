There are no jobs that are not at risk because of the crisis caused by the coronavirus, and because of the government’s insufficient and poor measures for assistance.

In the trade, over 29,000 workers are threatened with forced layoffs. Thousands of people employed with foreign investors are worried about their jobs, with bosses sending many workers on forced leave, but the question is how long they will last.

Media workers and journalists will also be left without a job. As “Alfa” has learned, ten employees from the “Lokalno” and “Standard” news portals received a decision to terminate their employment.

The situation is also difficult in the textile industry, where it is also alarmed at job losses. About 200 workers from Skopje’s “Mak Primat” company lost their jobs. Disappointed, they rallied in front of the Employment Service Agency.

“Alfa” asked the authorities how many workers lost their jobs. During an epidemic when workers are left jobless, the Employment Agency explained to Alfa the procedure, without telling the exact number.

According to state measures, citizens who lost their jobs will receive 50% of the average they received in the last six months. How many months they will receive this payment depends on the length of service of the employees.

But what’s also ironic is that companies that left people jobless will be able to bid for state aid only because they gave layoffs before government measures were announced.