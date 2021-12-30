The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is set to pass Thursday a final decision on the electricity price that will be valid as of January 1.

The new price of electricity for consumers in the regular market will be valid in the first six months of next year. All energy companies have already demanded an increase in the price of electricity.

The President of the Energy Regulatory Commission, Marko Bislimovski assures that the increase will not be more than 20 percent.