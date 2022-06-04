The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) will hold a public debate on Monday to present the conclusions of the analysis of the proposed electricity tariff reform, prepared by the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Information Technology and the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at St. Cyril and Methodius University.
ERC informs that all the dilemmas that consumers have and have posed to ERC regarding scale tariffs have been taken into account in the analysis.
The main purpose of introducing scale tariffs is to form block tariffs that will stimulate the reduction of electricity consumption during the high daily tariff, and will stimulate higher consumption in the low night tariff, thus ensuring the protection of households whose consumption of electricity is within the average consumption in the country. This way of tariffing will provide fair access, ie those who consume significantly larger quantities of electricity than the average consumption, will pay a higher price for them, said the ERC.
Comments are closed for this post.