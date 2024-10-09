REK Bitola, Macedonia’s largest coal plant, closed down yesterday with all three of its generators put offline. The opposition SDSM party issued a statement condemning the recently appointed new management of the plant, prompting a scathing response from ESM/ELEM, the company that manages state owned energy plants.

Energy Minsiter Bozinovska and the Government of Mickoski and (VMRO) DPMNE are incompetent to manage the energy system of this country. Instead of increasing production from domestic sources, Mickoski and DPMNE reduced it, and the Government is now importing expensive electricity inflicting huge costs to the state and the citizens, SDSM said in a statement.