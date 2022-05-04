FILE PHOTO: A model of the natural gas pipeline is seen in front of displayed word EU and Russia flag colours in this illustration taken March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a gradual ban on import of Russian oil, as a new form of sanctions due to the war in Ukraine.

Von der Leyen said that this is part of the sixth package of European sanctions against Russia. Russia is a major oil and gas exporter to Europe. Finding alternative markets for oil would be easier for that country, than finding new gas markets. At the same time, the EU countries would more easily find other suppliers of oil than gas.

Still, some EU members, such as Hungary, announced that they would oppose this new embargo.