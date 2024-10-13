The European Union approved its growth plan for the Balkans, worth 6 billion EUR. Of that money, 750 million will go to Macedonia, dependent on continued reforms.

Support for the EU integration of the Western Balkans remains a key priority for the Hungarian Presidency, the EU Presidency said in a statement.

Macedonia will receive the initial 52.5 million EUR no later than the end of the year. EU Ambassador to Macedonia Michalis Rokas said that the support will help Balkan countries gradually integrate in the EU’s internal market, by developing a regional market. “We firmly believe that the answer is to have one European family which, of course, will include the Balkans”, Rokas said in a MIA interview.