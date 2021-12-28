Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi and former finance ministers launched an initiative to set up a Council as an expert body that is to be part of Skopje Economic Finance Forum (SEFF) and address current issues and topics that require consensus in society.

The initiative, as the Ministry of Finance informed, arose from the meeting of Minister Besimi with former finance ministers since the independence of the country, which was attended by Xhevdet Hajredini, Taki Fiti, Nikola Popovski, Zoran Stavreski, Trajko Slaveski and Kiril Minoski. The other former ministers did not attend the meeting for objective reasons, but the intention is for them to be part of the Council as well.

The Council of ex-finance ministers will be a body that will function as part of the SEFF and it will be active throughout the year on issues and topics important for the economic development of the country. The role of the Council is to provide a solid foundation for the Forum in building credible economic policies through an inclusive and transparent process. It will be primarily a body at the expert level in which the experience and knowledge of its members will add value in policy making.