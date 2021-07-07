The total value of exported goods from Macedonia in January-May 2021 amounted to EUR 2,825,215,000, a 44.3% increase compared to the same period last year. The total value of imported goods in January-May 2021 stood at EUR 3,834,407,000, 39.5% more than in 2020, State Statistical Office data shows.

The trade deficit in the period January-May 2021 was 62 196 327 thousand denars.

Import coverage by export in the period January-May 2021 was 73.7%.

The external trade by products shows that in the exports the most significant products are supported catalysts with precious metal or precious metal compounds as the active substance, ignition wiring sets and other wiring sets of a kind used in vehicles, aircraft or ships, parts of the seats of subgroup 821.1 and ferronickel. In the imports, the most significant products are other metals of the platinum group and alloys thereof, unwrought or in powder form, ceramic wares for laboratory, chemical or other technical uses, platinum and platinum alloys, unwrought or in powder form and petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (other than crude).

In the period January-May 2021, according to the total external trade volume, the most important trade partners of the Republic of Macedonia were Germany, Great Britain, Serbia, Greece and China.

Expressed in euros, the total value of exported goods from the Republic of Macedonia in the period January-May 2021 amounted to 2 825 215 thousand euros, a 44.3% increase compared to the same period last year, while the value of imported goods in the same period was 3 834 407 thousand euros, or 39.5% more than the same period last year. The trade deficit in the period January-May 2021 was 1 009 192 thousand euros.

The total value of exported goods from the Republic of Macedonia in the period January-May 2021 amounted to 3 403 779 thousand US dollars, a 58.2% increase compared to the same period last year, while the value of imported goods in the same period was 4 618 021 thousand US dollars, or 52.9% more than the same period last year. The trade deficit in the period January-May 2021 was 1 214 242 thousand US dollars.