The total value of exported goods in period January-May amounted to US$ 2,15 billion, a 27.4% decrease compared to the same period last year, while the value of imported goods in the same period was US$ 3,02 billion or 22.9% less than the same period last year.

Trade deficit in period January-May was US$ 866 million, while import coverage by export was 71.3%.

The external trade by products shows that in the exports the most significant products are supported catalysts with precious metal or precious metal compounds as the active substance, ignition wiring sets and other wiring sets of a kind used in vehicles, aircraft or ships, parts of the seats of subgroup 821.1 and motor vehicles for the transport of 10 or more persons, including the driver, with compression-ignition internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel).

In the imports, the most significant products are the platinum and platinum alloys, unwrought or in powder form, petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (other than crude), flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, not clad, plated or coated and other metals of the platinum group and alloys thereof, unwrought or in powder form.

The most important trade partners of the Republic of Macedonia in period January-May were Germany, Great Britain, Serbia, Greece and Bulgaria.