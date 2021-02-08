Exports from Macedonia dropped by 7.7 percent during 2020, the State Statistics Bureau (DZS) informed.

Exports totaled 6.6 billion USD, while imports were at 8.7 billion, a 76.1 percent export to import ratio. Our chief export remain car exhaust catalysts – due to the high cost of the platinum integrated in the products of the large Johnson Matthey company, and platinum is the biggest single import item. Other major export items are also car parts for companies set in the industrial zones in Skopje and across the country – car seats, ignition conductors and ferronickel from the FENI plant in Kavadarci. Chief import besides platinum is oil and scrap metal.

DZS placed Germany, Britain, Serbia, China and Greece as Macedonia’s main trading partners.