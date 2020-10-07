The total value of exported goods from the Republic of Macedonia in the period January-August 2020 amounted to 3 890 018 thousand US dollars, an 18.1% decrease compared to the same period last year, while the value of imported goods in the same period was 5 225 717 thousand US dollars, or 15.6% less than the same period last year. The trade deficit in the period January-August 2020 was 1 335 699 thousand US dollars.

According to the preliminary data of the State Statistical Office, the total value of exported goods from the Republic of Macedonia in the period January-August 2020 amounted to 213 958 811 thousand denars, a 17.6% decrease compared to the same period last year. The value of imported goods in the same period was 287 721 653 thousand denars, or 14.9% less than the same period last year.

The trade deficit in the period January-August 2020 was 73 762 842 thousand denars.

Import coverage by export in the period January-August 2020 was 74.4%.

The external trade by products shows that in the exports the most significant products are supported catalysts with precious metal or precious metal compounds as the active substance, ignition wiring sets and other wiring sets of a kind used in vehicles, aircraft or ships, parts of the seats of subgroup 821.1 and motor vehicles for the transport of 10 or more persons, including the driver, with compressionignition internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel). In the imports, the most significant products are the platinum and platinum alloys, unwrought or in powder form, petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (other than crude), flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, not clad, plated or coated and other metals of the platinum group and alloys thereof, unwrought or in powder form.

In the period January-August 2020, according to the total external trade volume, the most important trade partners of the Republic of Macedonia were Germany, Great Britain, Serbia, Greece and China.